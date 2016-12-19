ALTAIR Pathfinder spacecraft ships to launch integrator
Millennium Space Systems said it has completed the development of and shipped its first ALTAIR satellite, a pre-production pathfinder spacecraft designed to demonstrate advanced avionics, guidance & control, additive manufacturing, power systems, RF communications and onboard processing technologies.
