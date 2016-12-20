Anomaly occurred in James Webb Space Telescope vibration test
The James Webb Space Telescope is undergoing testing to make sure the spacecraft withstands the harsh conditions of launch, and to find and remedy all possible concerns before it is launched from French Guiana in 2018.
