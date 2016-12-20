Japanese satellite to probe Van Allen belts
Rocket: Epsilon-2; Payload: Exploration of energisation and Radiation in Geospace (ERG) “ARASE”; Date: 20 December 2016, 1100 UTC; Launch site: Uchinoura Space Center, Japan. The launch vehicle flew as planned, and at approximately 13 minutes and 27 seconds after lift-off, the separation of ERG was confirmed.
