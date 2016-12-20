Star One D1 / JCSAT-15 pre-launch details
The 11th Arianespace mission of 2016 has been given the go-ahead for lift-off from the Spaceport in French Guiana on 21 December, carrying the Star One D1 and JCSAT-15 satellites for deployment into geostationary transfer orbit.
