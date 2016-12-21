Submit on Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 22:59

Rocket: Artiane 5 ECA; Payload: Star One D1, JCSAT-15; Date: 21 December 2016, 2030 UTC; Launch site: Kourou, French Guiana. This was the 11th and final launch of the year for Arianespace, the seventh with Ariane 5 in 2016, as well as the heavy-lift launcher’s 76th consecutive success and its 90th launch overall.

