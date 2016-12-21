Submit on Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 22:57

GomSpace ApS and Aerial & Maritime Ltd, both subsidiaries of GS Sweden AB, have entered into a turn-key delivery contract, whereas GomSpace will design, deliver, launch and commission a constellation of satellites into a low-inclination Equatorial orbit.

