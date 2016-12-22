New Chinese satellite to monitor CO2
Rocket: Chang Zheng-2D; Payload: TanSat; Date: 22 December 2016, 1522 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The 620-kg satellite was sent into a 700 km x 98.2 degrees sun synchronous orbit .
