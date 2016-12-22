Spacecom orders multi-band HTS from Boeing
Spacecom, operator of the Amos satellite fleet, announced that it has entered into a satellite procurement agreement with Boeing Satellite Systems International. The deal for Amos-17 is worth US$161 million.
