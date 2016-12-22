Submit on Thursday, December 22nd, 2016 22:58

Spacecom, operator of the Amos satellite fleet, announced that it has entered into a satellite procurement agreement with Boeing Satellite Systems International. The deal for Amos-17 is worth US$161 million.

