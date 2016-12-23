Bank guarantee to support GLONASS development
Submit on Friday, December 23rd, 2016 22:57
Academician M.F. Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems – ISS-Reshetnev Company said it had obtained a bank guarantee enabling it to continue working with a view of developing the GLONASS satellite navigation system.
