Submit on Friday, December 23rd, 2016 22:57

Academician M.F. Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems – ISS-Reshetnev Company said it had obtained a bank guarantee enabling it to continue working with a view of developing the GLONASS satellite navigation system.

Related Post:SS/L receives Satmex 8 order, ATP from other customerSatmex signs agreement with SS/L for Satmex 7EchoStar to acquire SatmexILS Proton to launch two missions for IntelsatProton to launch QuetzSat-1 in 2011SES-4 arrives at launch baseSatmex stops sale, plans refinancing and new satelliteNext attempt to sell Satmex?Zemanta