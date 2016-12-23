Delay of the day: EchoStar XXI
Submit on Friday, December 23rd, 2016 22:59
The launch of EchoStar XXI aboard a Proton M has been pushed to no earlier than January 2017.
Related Post:SS/L receives Satmex 8 order, ATP from other customerSatmex signs agreement with SS/L for Satmex 7EchoStar to acquire SatmexILS Proton to launch two missions for IntelsatProton to launch QuetzSat-1 in 2011SES-4 arrives at launch baseSatmex stops sale, plans refinancing and new satelliteNext attempt to sell Satmex?Zemanta
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Friday, December 23rd, 2016 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.