Nepal Digital Cable launches DTH platform on ABS-2
Submit on Friday, December 23rd, 2016 22:56
ABS and Nepal Digital Cable (NDC) signed a multi-transponder agreement to deliver Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcast service into Nepal.
