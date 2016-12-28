China launches commercial imaging satellites
Submit on Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 2D; Payload: SuperView 1-01 [Gaojing 1-01], SuperView 1-02 [Gaojing 1-02], BY70-1; Date: 28 December 2016, 0323 UTC; Launch site: Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center, China.
