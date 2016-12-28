Submit on Wednesday, December 28th, 2016 22:58

Replacing electronic equipment for the future Spektr-RG observatory due to the new estimates of radiation levels cost German participants of this project about EUR5 million, Mikhail Pavlinsky, the head of Russian Space Research Institute, was quoted as saying.

