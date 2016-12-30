Last launch of 2016 ends up in partial failure
The two recently launched SuperView-1 (Gaojing-1) Chinese imaging satellites were deployed into in a lower-than-expected orbit, indicating a partial failure of the Chang Zheng 2D launch vehicle.
