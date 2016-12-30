Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

RSCC starts payments for new satellites

Submit on Friday, December 30th, 2016 22:58

Russian Satellite Communication Company said it has made initial payments under contracts with JSC ISS Reshetnev and Thales Alenia Space to build the Ekspress-80 and Ekspress-103 satellites.

Related Post:

Zemanta

This entry was posted on Friday, December 30th, 2016 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»