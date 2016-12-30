RSCC starts payments for new satellites
Submit on Friday, December 30th, 2016 22:58
Russian Satellite Communication Company said it has made initial payments under contracts with JSC ISS Reshetnev and Thales Alenia Space to build the Ekspress-80 and Ekspress-103 satellites.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Friday, December 30th, 2016 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.