Mars Odyssey orbiter recovering from safe mode
Submit on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 22:58
NASA’s Mars Odyssey orbiter, which has been in service at Mars since October 2001, put itself into safe mode — a protective standby status — on 26 December while remaining in communication with Earth.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at 10:58 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.