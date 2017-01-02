SpaceX to resume launches on 8 January
SpaceX said an investigation has concluded that the explosion of its Falcon 9 rockets on 1 September 2016 occurred due to the failure of a helium pressure vessel. The company added it was taking steps to avoid the problem for its return to flight, which is now set for 8 January.
