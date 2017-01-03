Submit on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017 22:59

During routine testing of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, an unexpected response occurred from several of the more than 100 devices designed to detect small changes in the motion of the structure. This prompted the engineers put the vibration tests on hold to determine the cause. Since then, the team of engineers and scientists have analysed many potential scenarios for the measured responses.

