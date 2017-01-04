NASA selects two missions to explore early solar system
NASA has selected two Discovery Program class missions. Known as Lucy and Psyche, they were chosen from five finalists and will proceed to mission formulation, with the goal of launching in 2021 and 2023, respectively.
