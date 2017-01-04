Satellite News

Two launch contracts for Arianespace

Submit on Wednesday, January 4th, 2017 22:59

Arianespace announced that it will launch Intelsat 39 for Intelsat. In addition,Japanese operator Sky Perfect JSAT Corporation has chosen Arianespace to launch its JCSAT-17 telecommunications satellite.

