Submit on Thursday, January 5th, 2017 22:59

Lockheed Martin has been selected to design, build and operate the spacecraft for NASA’s Lucy mission. One of NASA’s two new Discovery Program missions, Lucy will perform the first reconnaissance of the Jupiter Trojan asteroids orbiting the sun in tandem with the gas giant. The Lucy spacecraft will launch in 2021.

Related Post:ERS-2 celebrates 15 years of Earth observationProba 2: five years in spaceATK’s EO-1 satellite far exceeds design and mission lifeAirbus weather satellite MetOp-A notches up 10 yearsCBERS-2 completes five years in orbitMonitor E five years in orbitOne year ago: first Sentinel satellite launchedBoulder-built QuikSCAT provides 10 years of data on Earth’s climateZemanta