First launch in 2017: another Chinese mystery satellite
Submit on Friday, January 6th, 2017 22:59
Rocket: Chang Zheng 3B; Payload: TJS-2 [TXJSSY-2]; Date: 6 January 2017, 1518 UTC; Launch site: Xichang Satellite Launch Center, China. The satellite was deployed into a 204 km x 35,809 km x 27.5 degrees geostationary transfer orbit.
