KZ-1A lofts small satellite on commercial mission

Rocket: Kuaizhou-1A; Payload: JL-1, XY-S1, Caton-1; Date: 9 January 2017, 0411 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The small rocket sent three satellites into space in its first commercial mission.

