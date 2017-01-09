KZ-1A lofts small satellite on commercial mission
Rocket: Kuaizhou-1A; Payload: JL-1, XY-S1, Caton-1; Date: 9 January 2017, 0411 UTC; Launch site: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, China. The small rocket sent three satellites into space in its first commercial mission.
