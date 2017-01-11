Submit on Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 22:56

The Bangabandhu programme has started the production phase with the integration of the communications module in Thales Alenia Space plant in Toulouse and the service module in Cannes, with the mating set for March 2017. At the same time, the ground team is kicking off factory acceptance tests and starting local work on the installation of ground antennas.

