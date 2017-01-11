Submit on Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 22:57

The U.S. Air Force’s next Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) satellite, built by Lockheed Martin, was encapsulated on 7 January at Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it will launch on 20 January (UTC) aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

