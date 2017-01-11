Submit on Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 22:58

The U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center sponsored ninth Wideband Global SATCOM spacecraft has arrived at Titusville-Cocoa Airport, Florida. WGS-9 will provide additional communications capabilities to both U.S. forces and international partners.

