Submit on Thursday, January 12th, 2017 22:59

Foreign particles inside a pump or violations of assembly procedures may have been to blame for the loss of the Progress MS-04 cargo space vehicle last December, Russian space corporation Roskosmos said.

Related Post:Sea Launch celebrates 15-year anniversary of test flightX-37B to land after almost two years in orbitSouth Korea tests next KSLV-1 launcherSoyuz launch campaign progresses in French GuianaRocket components for Arianespace’s final 2010 launch arrivedChang’e I launch tentatively scheduled for April 2007GeoEye-1 launch date confirmedRussia to test Angara’s second stageZemanta