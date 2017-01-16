Submit on Monday, January 16th, 2017 22:58

SES-10, the 10th Eurostar satellite built by Airbus Defence and Space for SES, has left the Airbus cleanrooms in Toulouse, France, and has been shipped to Cape Canaveral for its forthcoming launch by SpaceX.

