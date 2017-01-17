Masdar, Thales to develop Stratobus applications
Submit on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 22:56
Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, an independent, research-driven graduate-level university in the United Arab Emirates, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thales/Thales Alenia Space and French engineering university MINES ParisTech to develop applications for the Stratobus drone-satellite hybrid airship.
Related Post:Glory instrument handed over to NASARaytheon sensor passes space simulation testRaytheon develops world’s largest infrared light-wave detectorNPOESS sensor VIIRS ready for final environmental testsRaytheon completes GAGAN testsYet another Kosmic explosionF6 contract for Raytheon BBN TechnologiesRaytheon sensor for AIRSSZemanta
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 at 10:56 pm and is filed under PLATFORMS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.