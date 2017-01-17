Submit on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 22:56

Masdar Institute of Science and Technology, an independent, research-driven graduate-level university in the United Arab Emirates, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Thales/Thales Alenia Space and French engineering university MINES ParisTech to develop applications for the Stratobus drone-satellite hybrid airship.

