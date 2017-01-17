Submit on Tuesday, January 17th, 2017 22:59

UrtheCast Corp. has entered into a binding agreement with a confidential government customer for the sale and shared operation of the first two satellites in the OptiSAR Constellation, the world’s first commercial EO constellation with integrated optical and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors, for US$180 million.

