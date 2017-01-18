Submit on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 22:58

Activity for Arianespace’s initial mission in 2017 with the lightweight Vega is fully underway in French Guiana, where the launch vehicle’s build-up is starting and its Sentinel-2B payload has begun the pre-flight checkout process in preparation for an early March lift-off.

