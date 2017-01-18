Submit on Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 22:57

Raytheon said it reached another milestone in developing the U.S. Air Force Global Positioning System Next-Generation Operational Control System, known as GPS OCX, with the completion of the Factory Qualification Test of the Launch and Checkout System (LCS).

