Submit on Friday, January 20th, 2017 22:58

Aeolus, the European Space Agency’s wind sensing satellite, is leaving Stevenage, UK, in the next few days on the first part of its journey to space. It will be shipped to Toulouse, France, for final testing before it travels to French Guiana towards the end of the year ready for launch on a Vega launcher.

Related Post:Life of Satmex 5 shortened by XIPS failureBriz-M investigation: various scenarios still under considerationResearch into the causes of Amos-5 satellite failureAerojet offers XENITH propulsion systemExperience Life Without Cable TVDirecTV 10 has propulsion problemsAnother LM-7000 falls silentMore troubles with new Orbcomm satellitesZemanta