Atlas V lofts early warning satellite
Submit on Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 22:59
Rocket: Atlas V 401; Payload: SBIRS GEO Flight 3; Date: 21 January 2017, 0042 UTC; Launch site: Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, USA. The satellite responded to commands as planned, approximately 37 minutes after lift-off.
