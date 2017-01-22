Submit on Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 22:58

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. and JAXA announce the launch schedule of the H-IIA Launch Vehicle No. 32 with X-band defence communication satellite-2 (DSN-2, Kirameki-2).

Related Post:ISDLA-1 arrives for dual-payload Ariane 5 mission in OctoberDelay of the day I: Delta II/SMAPDelay of the day II: X-37B/AFSPC-5ULA to launch new spy satellite aboard Atlas VUnited Launch Alliance clears Atlas V for X-37B launchAtlas V to launch NROL-55, CubeSatsULA Atlas V GPS IIF-12 launch set for 5 FebruaryDelay of the day: Atlas V/MUOS-1Zemanta