Submit on Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 22:58

A Boeing satellite built for ABS entered into commercial service, providing enhanced satellite services including direct-to-home television services on 21 January to customers in Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, Russia, South Asia and South East Asia.

