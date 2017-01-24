Submit on Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: H-IIA No. 32 (204 configuration); Payload: DSN-2 (X-band defence communication satellite-2, aka Kirameki-2); Date: 24 January 2017, 0744 UTC; Launch site: Tanegashima Space Center, Japan. The launch and the separation of the satellite into geostationary transfer orbit proceeded according to schedule.

