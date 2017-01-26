ISRO successfully tests C25 cryogenic upper stage of GSLV MkIII
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully ground tested its indigenously developed Cryogenic Upper Stage for GSLV MkIII on 25 January 2017.
