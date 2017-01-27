Submit on Friday, January 27th, 2017 22:59

Rocket: Soyuz 2.1-b; Payload: Hispasat 36W-1; Date:28 January 2017, 0106 UTC; Launch Site: Sinnamary, French Guiana. The satellite separated from the Fregat upper stage 35 minutes after lift-off as planned and was deployed into geostationary transfer orbit. Contact with the spacecraft was established about 17 minutes later.

