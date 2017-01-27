NanoSpace to supply components for TURKSAT 6A
NanoSpace AB – a subsidiary of GS Sweden AB – has received an order of Xenon flow control components from The Scientific and Technological Research Counsil of Turkey – Space Technologies Research Institute (TUBITAK UZAY) in Ankara.
