Submit on Friday, January 27th, 2017 22:56

NanoSpace AB – a subsidiary of GS Sweden AB – has received an order of Xenon flow control components from The Scientific and Technological Research Counsil of Turkey – Space Technologies Research Institute (TUBITAK UZAY) in Ankara.

Related Post:First MUOS satellite delivered to launch siteUpdate: Atlas V lifts off with first MUOS satelliteSBIRS GEO-1 encapsulated in launch vehicle payload fairingSBIRS GEO-1 flown to launch siteHarris unfurlable mesh reflectors deployed on MUOS 5Lockheed Martin completes work on first AEHF satelliteLockheed Martin delivers first Advanced EHF satelliteAEHF Flight 2 shipped to Cape CanaveralZemanta