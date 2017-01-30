Submit on Monday, January 30th, 2017 22:58

Intelsat announced that Intelsat 33e, the second of the Intelsat EpicNG high throughput satellites (HTS), successfully completed all in-orbit testing and entered service on 29 January 2017.

Related Post:HTV-6 departs space stationNanoSpace to supply components for TURKSAT 6AHarris unfurlable mesh reflectors deployed on MUOS 5Third AEHF satellite encapsulated for launchDelay of the day: AntaresDual-mode HTPS saves AEHF-1Atlas V X-37B OTV-2 launch set for 4 MarchULA launches X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle for the U.S. Air ForceZemanta