RUAG chose PacSci EMC to supply payload release system
Submit on Tuesday, January 31st, 2017 22:57
PacSci EMC and Pyroalliance, a subsidiary of Airbus Safran Launchers, have been selected by RUAG Space AB to provide the Payload Release and Sequencing System (PRSS), a critical component to release satellites into space for a satellite constellation project.
