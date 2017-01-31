SES, Satcom Global sign agreement for global Ku-band network
SES S.A. announced that Satcom Global will become a key partner for SES. The differentiated mobility solution will form a part of Satcom Global’s new Ku-band VSAT service, Aura, providing high-speed connectivity to maritime, offshore and land customers.
