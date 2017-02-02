Boeing, USAF extend partnership to sustain GPS constellations
Boeing and the U.S. Air Force recently signed a Global Positioning System (GPS) sustainment agreement under which Boeing will support GPS IIA and IIF satellites currently on orbit for the next five years.
