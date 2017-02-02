Criminal investigation into 2010 Proton crash closed
Russian prosecutors have wrapped up a criminal case against four employees of Energia Rocket and Space Corporation complicit in the crash of a Proton booster with three GLONASS satellites and sent the case files to a court of law.
