ISRO to launch backup satellite to replace IRNSS-1A
Submit on Thursday, February 2nd, 2017 22:58
India will launch one of its back up navigation satellites this year as a replacement to IRNSS-1A satellite, whose three atomic clocks have failed, ISRO said. The agency denied the existence of similar problems with the rubidium atomic clocks in another navigation satellite.
