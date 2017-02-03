DigitalGlobe completes testing and calibration of WorldView-4
Submit on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 22:57
DigitalGlobe, Inc. announced that the WorldView-4 satellite successfully completed in-orbit testing and calibration and began serving its first direct access customer on 1 February. Additional direct access customers will be added to WorldView-4 service throughout 2017.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 10:57 pm and is filed under SATELLITES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.