Next commercial Proton launch in April?
Submit on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 22:59
The first commercial launch of the Proton-M carrier rocket after engine checks is now scheduled to take place in April, the head of Russian space corporation Roskosmos Igor Komarov said.
Related Post:
This entry was posted on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 at 10:59 pm and is filed under LAUNCHES. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.