Planet Labs buys Google’s satellite imaging business
Submit on Friday, February 3rd, 2017 22:56
Planet Labs has entered into an agreement with Alphabet/Google, wherein Planet will acquire the Terra Bella business including the SkySat constellation of satellites, and Google upon closing, will enter into a multi-year contract to purchase Earth-imaging data from Planet.
