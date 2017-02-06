Japanese tether experiment fails
Japan’s HTV-6, or “Kounotori-6”, supply ship re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 1506 UTC on 5 February, more than a week after leaving the International Space Station. The onboard Kounotori Integrated Tether Experiment (KITE), designed to clear space junk from the Earth’s orbit, ended in failure.
