Submit on Monday, February 6th, 2017 22:59

Japan’s HTV-6, or “Kounotori-6”, supply ship re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere at 1506 UTC on 5 February, more than a week after leaving the International Space Station. The onboard Kounotori Integrated Tether Experiment (KITE), designed to clear space junk from the Earth’s orbit, ended in failure.

